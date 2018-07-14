Anderson and Isner demand change after Wimbledon epic

Kevin Anderson and John Isner called for Grand Slam chiefs to introduce a cut-off point for final set marathons after their Wimbledon semi-final entered the record books as the second longest ever singles match at a major.

Anderson survived Friday’s endurance test, beating Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes.

The final set lasted just five minutes short of three hours.

The 32-year-old Anderson is the first South African man since Brian Norton 97 years ago to reach the Wimbledon final.

He will now face either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Their eagerly-awaited semi-final was halted just after 11pm (2200GMT) under a curfew agreement with Djokovic leading Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9).

The match will finish on Saturday.

Anderson made it clear Grand Slam tournament organisers should consider a rule change to make the deciding set of five-set matches less grueling.

“I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change. For us to be out there for that length of time. I really hope we can look at this, because at the end you don’t feel great,” said Anderson who has been on court for over 21 hours at these championships.