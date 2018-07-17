Sport

Julian Alaphilippe climbs his way to stage 10 win at Tour de France

17 July 2018 - 18:42 By Reuters
France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the tenth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand, French Alps, on July 17, 2018.
Image: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

French rider Julian Alaphilippe climbed impressively to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 158.5-kilometre ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand.

It was the first stage victory by a home rider at this year's Tour, and Alaphilippe crossed the line to an exuberant reception from the French fans.

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet was part of the breakaway group and finished fourth to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey. 

