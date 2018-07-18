Geraint Thomas soars to 11th stage and into Tour de France's yellow jersey

Welshman Geraint Thomas soared to victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday to take the leader's yellow jersey.

Thomas, of Team Sky, completed an impressive ride on the 108.5km stage from Albertville to the summit of La Rosiere by overtaking Spaniard Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton) in the closing metres.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) finished second at 20sec, just ahead of Sky leader and four-time champion Chris Froome.

Thomas, who wore the yellow jersey for four days in 2017 after winning the opening time trial, now leads four-time champion and teammate Froome by 1min 25sec in the overall standings.