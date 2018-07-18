Tiger Woods feared British Open visits were a thing of the past

There was a spell not so long ago when Tiger Woods, in the depths of despair over recurring back problems, felt he would never again grace the fairways of a British Open.

It therefore comes as little surprise to see the 42-year-old American wearing a smile as wide as the Atlantic when he talks excitedly about the challenges that lie ahead as he prepares to take on the fearsome par-71 Carnoustie layout in Thursday's opening round.

"I've always loved playing links golf," the 14-times major winner told reporters. "It's my favourite type.

"I enjoy this type because it is so creative. A certain shot you think is a wonderful shot down the middle of the fairway could bounce some weird way. That's just part of it and the fun challenge of it.