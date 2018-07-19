Five boxers who have no business in the ring

The five men below continue to loiter around the ring and are seemingly not keen to follow in the footsteps of Robin Deakin‚ the UK boxer who announced his retirement from boxing recently.

Deakin only managed two wins against 53 losses in his career and the 32-year-old‚ who saw it fit to give himself the nickname ‘‘Britain's Worst Boxer”‚ raised eyebrows when he boldly declared: ‘‘I’m infamous for being s**t.”

The five boxers below have no reason to still be in the game after a string of losses. They seem to have lost the drive‚ and more pertinently‚ their skills have deteriorated to a point where continuing to fight could pose a serious threat to their health.

1) Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana‚ 39

Just recently Machimana tipped the scales over 135 kilograms and was unable even to move in the ring when he lost the SA heavyweight title to Ruan Visser. Machimana has 11 losses against 23 wins. A medical doctor said Machimana – who went down from a two-punch combination in the seventh round – could have collapsed and died if the fight was fought at a fast pace.