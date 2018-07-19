How rising super-middleweight star learned to box to fight bullies at school

Patrick Mukala‚ who makes the first defence of his WBA Pan Africa super-middleweight title at Carnival City on Friday night‚ took up boxing to fight school bullies at home in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unbeatable as an arm-wrestler in the playgrounds‚ he also stood up for other kids who were picked on.

Two boys he beat up joined a boxing gym to hone their skills so they could turn the tables on him‚ and after a few months challenged him to join their gym so they could have a rematch.

“After a couple of months of training the coach said we could fight‚” Mukala recalled in an interview at trainer Ashley Fourie’s gym in Blairgowrie‚ Johannesburg.