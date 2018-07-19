Decorated South African long and triple jumper Khotso Mokoena is not planning to hang up his spikes just yet and is targeting the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan as his swansong.

As part of the 33-year-old's bid to remain in good physical shape and compete at the highest level‚ Mokoena will only compete at major championships in the months leading up to the Tokyo event in an attempt to manage his workload.

“I want to confirm that I am not retiring just yet‚" he said shortly after returning from the Athletics World Cup.

"My target is to retire after 2020 which will be my fifth appearance at the Olympic Games.”

Mokoena was unable to get a medal at the Athletics World Cup in England after finishing fifth in the triple jump. Asked if the decision to prolong his career by a further two years would not be stretching it‚ a confident Mokoena said his body is responding well to the challenges of high performance training and he would not be too disheartened if he fails to get a medal in Tokyo.