SA's Erik van Rooyen, Zander Lombard a shot behind Open clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner

American Kevin Kisner birdied three successive holes on the inward nine to card a five-under-par first round of 66 and take the clubhouse lead at the British Open on Thursday.

The 34-year-old -- a two-time winner on the PGA Tour -- had got his opening round on track after a bogey on the fifth with an eagle on the historic sixth, a hole known as 'Hogan's Alley'.

Kisner leads by a shot from a trio of players, South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, who went out in the second group, his compatriot Zander Lombard and American Tony Finau.