Kisner responds to Zach Johnson pressure at British Open

20 July 2018 - 16:56 By AFP
Kevin Kisner of the United States walks down the ninth fairway during the second round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 20, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.
Image: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Overnight pacesetter Kevin Kisner was back at the top of the leaderboard midway through his second round in the British Open at Carnoustie on Friday, after seeing fellow American Zach Johnson take the clubhouse lead earlier.

Kisner, who shot a 66 in the first round on the Scottish links, reached the turn on Friday two-under for his round and seven-under for the championship.

He had birdies at the fifth, seventh and ninth holes, with his one dropped shot on the way out coming at the short eighth.

However, another bogey at the 10th saw Kisner, who has never won a major, rejoin 2015 Open champion Johnson on six under par.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is in the clubhouse on five-under after a superb round of 65 having gone out in one of the first groups on a wet and miserable morning.

Rory McIlroy, the Open champion in 2014, shot a second successive 69 to sit at four-under at the halfway stage.

