Sport

Lewis Hamilton limps out of German qualifying

21 July 2018 - 16:04 By AFP
The car of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP is removed from the circuit after stopping during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring on July 21, 2018 in Hockenheim, Germany.
The car of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP is removed from the circuit after stopping during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring on July 21, 2018 in Hockenheim, Germany.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton’s bid for a fifth world title suffered a setback Saturday when his Mercedes car broke down and forced him to abandon qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

After running wide and locking up at Turn Eight, the defending four-time champion lost use of his gearbox and was told by the team to stop to avoid further damage following a hydraulics failure in the first part of Saturday’s hour-long session.

He is likely to start Sunday’s race in 14th place or worse, if the team have to replace his gearbox or other parts.

The setback is a blow to his hopes of mounting a fight-back against home hero Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in the drivers’ world championship.

Vettel, who is also bidding for a fifth title, leads Hamilton by eight points.

Most read

  1. Sundowns beat Chiefs to claim Shell Helix Ultra Cup Soccer
  2. Magnificent Lions storm into semis Rugby
  3. Amajita beat Malawi to qualify for 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Soccer
  4. Tiger Woods shoots up leaderboard after Rose raises English hopes at Open Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X