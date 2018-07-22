Athletics bosses hit back at outspoken Comrades Marathon champion

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has retaliated against outspoken Comrades women’s champion Ann Ashworth‚ starting disciplinary action that could see her being banned from running and even possibly stripped of her crown.

The federation has drawn up a charge sheet containing a shotgun blast of allegations‚ from bringing the sport into disrepute for her recent criticism of the organisation to cheating while running to victory in the 90.184km ultra-marathon this year.

Ashworth‚ an advocate‚ confirmed she received the charge sheet through her attorneys on Friday afternoon.

“I have taken legal advice‚" she said.

"I will be strongly defending all charges which are purely an attempt to bully and intimidate me. This is their way of keeping me quiet.”