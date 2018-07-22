Lewis Hamilton retakes F1 lead with 'miracle' victory in Germany

Lewis Hamilton went from 14th to first to seize a "miracle" German Grand Prix victory for Mercedes on Sunday and retake the Formula One championship lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who crashed.

Vettel, now 17 points behind the Briton after starting eight ahead, led from pole position until rain caused chaos in the closing laps, with the German sliding into the barriers in front of his home fans.

Hamilton, the reigning world champion, took the chequered flag for a record-equalling fourth German Grand Prix win, ahead of his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

"I've never had a race like this," he said.

"After racing for so many years you never know when you're going to have a better race than your best race, but this is right there with them."