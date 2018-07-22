Magnus Cort Nielsen takes blackboard win, Geraint Thomas in yellow ahead of rest day

Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen claimed a blackboard victory on the Tour de France when he prevailed in a three-man sprint at the end of a long breakaway in the 15th stage on Sunday.

The Astana rider was the overwhelming favourite as a sprint specialist in the finale and he duly delivered, comfortably beating Spain's Ion Izagirre and Dutchman Bauke Mollema, who were second and third, respectively.

It is Cort Nielsen's third grand tour win after he won two stages in the Vuelta a Espana in 2016, and Astana's second in this year's Tour after Omar Fraile won Saturday's 14th stage.