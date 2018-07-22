Young guns no longer in awe of Tiger Woods, says Tony Jacklin

Tiger Woods set the British Open alight with a vintage six-under 66 in Saturday's third round but he no longer possesses the fear factor that will send a shiver down the spine of his rivals, according to Tony Jacklin.

Jacklin, who won the British Open in 1969 and the US Open in 1970, believes England's Tommy Fleetwood has what it takes to claim the coveted Claret Jug, and a maiden major championship victory, in Sunday's final round.

"It gives the whole tournament a different feel when Tiger plays like he did today, there's no doubt about that," the 74-year-old Englishman told Reuters.

"But he's got so many good players ahead of him, I don't think they are in awe of him any more.