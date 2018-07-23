Ncincilili Titi made his professional debut at the Anniversary Games in London on Sunday‚ and then put his foot in it straight afterwards — literally.

After finishing seventh in the 200m in 20.44sec‚ the US-based sprinter took off his spikes and‚ barefoot‚ walked through the mixed zone where he stopped for a media interview.

Titi was unconcerned about the platter-sized wet spot he happened to be standing in until officials nearby pointed out that the puddle was actually the watery contents vomited up by another athlete shortly before.

He stepped away‚ but laughed it off with a shrug of the shoulders‚ pointing out he could wash his feet.