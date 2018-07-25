'KG' Montjane qualifies for US Open but lack of funds puts trip in doubt

South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane has qualified for the US Open next month but does not know how she is going to get to Flushing Meadows in New York.

Cash-strapped Wheelchair Tennis South Africa (WTSA) officials are scrambling to raise funds for her trip and coach since they lost the support of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) eighteen months ago.

But if she does not find a sponsor she may have to miss the tournament.

“I don’t even know how I am going to get to the US but I am hopeful that I will be there and represent the country with pride as usual‚” said Montjane‚ who has already represented the country in the Australian Open‚ French Open and Wimbledon this year.