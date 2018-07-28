Sport

Mo’unga guides clinical Crusaders into Super Rugby final

28 July 2018 - 11:49 By REUTERS
Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders is tackled by Nehe Milner-Skudder of the Hurricanes during the Super Rugby Semi Final match between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes at AMI Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders is tackled by Nehe Milner-Skudder of the Hurricanes during the Super Rugby Semi Final match between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes at AMI Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga was instrumental as a dominant and clinical Canterbury Crusaders side beat the Wellington Hurricanes 30-12 in a Super Rugby semi-final in Christchurch on Saturday.

The eight-times champions will meet the winners of Saturday’s second semi-final between South Africa’s Lions and New South Wales Waratahs in next week’s final in Christchurch.

Mo’unga, who made his All Blacks test debut against France last month, scored a try, slotted 10 points with the boot and kept his side going forward with superb game management to ensure the Crusaders would host their first final in 10 years.

George Bridge, David Havili and Braydon Ennor also scored tries for the home side, who were virtually impregnable in defence, restricting the Hurricanes to tries from wingers Julian Savea and Ben Lam.

Most read

  1. Sirino stepped up after Tau and Billiat’s exit‚ raves Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  2. From ‘no strategy’ to a youth strategy – Brookstone explains Highlands Park’s ... Soccer
  3. Ramos ‘ruthless, brutal’ in Champions League final, says Klopp Soccer
  4. Mo’unga guides clinical Crusaders into Super Rugby final Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges

Related articles

  1. Super Rugby try-scoring record under threat Rugby
  2. The Lions can beat the Waratahs‚ but can they be trusted? Rugby
  3. Eight Sharks added to Bok training squad ahead of Rugby Championship Soccer
  4. Lions coach Swys De Bruin lashes back at Kiwi media Rugby
  5. Coetzee’s bid to regain Bok shirt to come under scrutiny against the Waratahs Rugby
  6. Springbok recall for Lwazi Mvovo Rugby
  7. Contest between flyhalves will play pivotal role in Saturday’s Super Rugby ... Rugby
X