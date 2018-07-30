Chris Froome 'still wants' fifth Tour de France, but Sky have yellow jersey dilemma

Geraint Thomas's Tour de France victory has not dented Chris Froome's hopes of a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey, says Sky chief Dave Brailsford.

"He wants to win a fifth Tour, no doubt. He'll be back, it's a part of him and I think he can do it," Brailsford said.

Froome, a four-time winner, was hoping to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain on an elite list of five-time winners on Sunday.

Victory on the Champs Elysees would also have seen the Kenyan-born Briton claim a seventh Grand Tour title and become the first cyclist since deceased Italian Marco Pantani, in 1998, to win the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in the same calendar year.

Yet Froome's efforts in winning the Giro d'Italia last May, and his implication in a long-running anti-doping probe, appeared to become key factors as the normally unshakable 33-year-old's bid went from bad to worse.