Serena Williams handed worst defeat of her career in San Jose

Serena Williams suffered the most lopsided loss of her career at the WTA San Jose event on Tuesday, losing the final 12 games in a shocking first-round upset to unseeded Johanna Konta.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner struggled mightily against the British No. 1 and former winner Konta, who crushed Williams 6-1, 6-0 in just 51 minutes on the main Stadium.

Williams, who was playing her first match since dropping the Wimbledon final, is trying to regain her top form after missing most of the 2017 season due to a pregnancy.

The 36-year-old Williams tried to shrug off the worst loss of her hall of fame career.

"I don't know. I have so many things on my mind that I don't have time to be shocked about a loss where I clearly wasn't at my best," she said.