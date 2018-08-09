Sport

Hackers hit PGA computer servers, demand Bitcoin ransom

09 August 2018 - 16:09 By Steve Keating
Jordan Spieth hits a bunker shot on the sixth hole during the Monday practice round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 6, 2018.
Jordan Spieth hits a bunker shot on the sixth hole during the Monday practice round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 6, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hackers have attacked golf’s fourth major, the PGA Championship, which began on Thursday, seeking a ransom according to a report from Golfweek.com.

The PGA of America, which operates the PGA Championship, would not confirm the report offering only a “no comment“.

According to the Golfweek.com story hackers hijacked the PGA of America’s computer servers, locking officials out of crucial files related to this week’s PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club and next month’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

PGA of America staff realised on Tuesday their system had been comprised and received a warning that came with a threat, the report said. “Your network has been penetrated. All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm.”

“This may lead to the impossibility of recovery of certain files.”

Citing an anonymous source, Golfweek.com reported that the files contained creative materials for the PGA Championship at Bellerive and next month’s Ryder Cup in France. That includes extensive promotional banners and logos used in digital and print communications, and on digital signage around the grounds at Bellerive.

The message also included a Bitcoin wallet number, but no specific ransom amount was demanded. 

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Will Bellerive’s strong African history help SA’s PGA contingent?

If you were betting your house on a winner of this week’s 100th PGA Championship at the storied Bellerive Country Club in Missouri‚ you wouldn’t put ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tiger Woods still excites rivals as 100th PGA showdown looms

Ten years after his last major victory and five years since his last triumph, Tiger Woods is back on the prowl and a new generation of rivals ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Tributes flow as Aussie golfer Lyle halts cancer treatment

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has moved into palliative care and is bracing for the worst after ceasing treatment for cancer, sparking an outpouring ...
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

  1. 'The soul cannot function without food‚' says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  2. Hackers hit PGA computer servers, demand Bitcoin ransom Sport
  3. Shakes Mashaba defends Gauteng Ke Yona snub Soccer
  4. Chad and Tatjana bag the first qualifying times Sport
  5. ‘Why three seasons without a trophy?’ - Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X