Meder qualifies for world champs‚ Le Clos scratches in pool in Durban

Cape Town schoolgirl Rebecca Meder secured her spot at the world short-course championships as she clocked the fastest 200m individual medley time at the national gala in Durban on Friday morning.

Meder‚ 16‚ clocked 2min 12.35sec in the final heat to dip under the 2:12.46 criterion and take consolation after missing the 800m freestyle mark by less than a second on Thursday night.

And Ryan Coetzee became the eighth swimmer to qualify for the showpiece in China in early December when he finished second behind Chad Le Clos in the 50m butterfly.

That was Le Clos’s final swim of the gala‚ scratching from his races to sort out his visa for China as well as to fulfil other personal commitments before he returns to training camp in Europe next weekend.