Sport

Cameron van der Burgh qualifies after a nervous start

11 August 2018 - 22:09 By David Isaacson In Durban
Cameron van der Burgh got his first taste of racing on Saturday August 11 2018 in Durban since returning from honeymoon three weeks ago.
Cameron van der Burgh got his first taste of racing on Saturday August 11 2018 in Durban since returning from honeymoon three weeks ago.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Cameron van der Burgh finally swung into action at the SA short-course championships in Durban on Saturday, his first taste of racing since returning from honeymoon three weeks ago. 

Van der Burgh admitted he had a few anxious moments after missing the world championship qualifying mark for the 100m breaststroke in the morning heats.

But he made no mistake in the evening final as he surged to victory in 57.63sec to secure his spot with the 50m breaststroke still to come on Sunday. 

“I was a little nervous after the morning,” a beaming Van der Burgh said afterwards, adding he had to start putting in the hard work for the international showpiece in China from December 11-16. 

Tatjana Schoenmaker delivered her fourth qualifying time of the gala as she broke Suzaan van Biljon’s 10-year-old SA 100m breaststroke record, clocking 1min 05.12sec. 

She’s done two times in the 200m breaststroke and two in the shorter race. 

And Erin Gallagher qualified in her third event as she added the 100m individual medley to the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle. 

With the gala ending on Sunday, 10 swimmers have qualified so far, six men and four women.

READ MORE:

Chad Le Clos heads into deep water to secure victory

Chad Le Clos needed his underwater skills to down Zane Waddell in their 100m freestyle duel at the SA short-course championships in Durban on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Meder qualifies for world champs‚ Le Clos scratches in pool in Durban

Cape Town schoolgirl Rebecca Meder secured her spot at the world short-course championships as she clocked the fastest 200m individual medley time at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joseph Molangoane suffers horrific broken leg in Chiefs win over FS Stars Soccer
  2. Slick Kaizer Chiefs crush Free State Stars to join Sundowns in MTN8 semis Soccer
  3. Sundowns cruise past Arrows to advance to MTN semis Soccer
  4. Cameron van der Burgh qualifies after a nervous start Sport
  5. Chelsea and Spurs win away as promoted teams struggle Soccer

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X