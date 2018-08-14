Sport

African athletics team features 20 SA stars

14 August 2018 - 13:52 By David Isaacson
South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m of the African Athletics Championships at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State in midwestern Nigeria, on August 5, 2018.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine are among 20 South Africans picked for the 74-strong African team to compete at the Continental Cup in Ostrava‚ Czech Republic‚ on September 8 and 9.

Selection was based on performances at the recent African championships in Nigeria‚ Athletics SA (ASA) said in a circular on Tuesday.

Semenya will have the busiest time at the competition where the best from each continent face off‚ being slated for the 400m‚ 800m and the 4x400m relay.

She is the only South African in the women’s 4x400m relay.

But the 4x100m outfit is an all South African affair‚ starring Simbine and Ncincilili Titi‚ the 100m and 200m African champions‚ along with Simon Magakwe‚ Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus.

They won the African crown in 38.25sec‚ just 0.01sec off the national record the team set finishing second at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year.

Ruswahl Samaai‚ who beat world champion Luvo Manyonga in Nigeria‚ will do duty in the long jump. Of the 20‚ only five are women.

The SA contingent is:

Men:

Akani Simbine (100m‚ 4x100m)‚ Ncincilili Titi (200m‚ 4x100m)‚ Thapelo Phora (400m‚ 4x400m)‚ Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles)‚ Cornel Fredericks (400m hurdles)‚ Simon Magakwe (4x100m)‚ Henricho Bruintjies (4x100m)‚ Emile Erasmus (4x100m)‚ Ruswahl Samaai (long jump)‚ Khotso Mokoena (triple jump)‚ Chris Moleya (high jump)‚ Hendrik van Wyk (pole vault)‚ Victor Hogan (discus)‚ Tshepang Makhete (hammer throw)‚ Phil-Mar Janse van Rensburg (javelin).

Women:

Caster Semenya (400m‚ 800m‚ 4x400m)‚ Rikenette Steenkamp (100m hurdles)‚ Zinzi Chambangu (triple jump)‚ Ischke Senekal (shot put‚ discus)‚ Jo-Ane van Dyk (javelin).

