The Alps have always defeated top South African trail runner Ryan Sandes - but with the help of “the okes” he says he’s ready to get his own back.

Sandes will line up alongside 2‚300 other runners on August 31 to take on the 171km Ultra Trail Mont Blanc (UTMB)‚ often described as the trail running world championship.

On his two previous attempts — in 2015 and 2016 — the Cape Town athlete dropped out before he’d completed 40km.

“I’ve had every single dream and aspiration completely crushed‚” he said.

But he hopes a “rad adventure” on the course earlier this year with friends Luke Powers‚ Kane Reilly‚ Andre Gie and Andrew King will stand him in good stead.