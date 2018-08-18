Following the food: A rugby Championship culinary delight

Enough already with bacon and eggs. No thanks to another burger or toasted sarmie. Stuff muffins. Even the budget conscious journo shouldn’t expose his culinary instincts to the unpalatable.

The destinations on the Springboks’ Rugby Championship calendar this year provides a veritable melting pot of taste options.

Here’s a rough guide that will even leave the Boks green with envy.

Durban

The Sea Belle may be situated in Tongaat in the middle of nowhere, but it is well worth the drive, especially when you want to escape all of Umhlanga’s nouveau trappings. The Belle describes itself as the ultimate destination for meat, grill and seafood lovers. The prawn curry hits the spot every time, although think twice before ordering the vindaloo. A dining companion once lost weight before my very eyes.

If you fancy a curry, but not the drive, head to the Brittania Hotel on Umgeni Road. Be careful not to step on a down and out gambler.

For an authentic beach experience however, Beach Bums is hard to beat. Located en route to Ballito it offers pub grub, but it is your close proximity to the surf that kicks sand in the face of the opposition.