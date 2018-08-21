Sport

Serena Williams to wow US Open with Virgil Abloh outfits

21 August 2018 - 09:31 By AFP
Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after being defeated by Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 14, 2018 in Mason, OH, USA.
Image: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

After turning heads in Paris with her black catsuit, Serena Williams is out to wow the US Open in her brand new "Queen" collection for Nike, designed by American stylist Virgil Abloh, the sportswear giant said.

Abloh -- artist, architect, friend of Kanye West and artistic director of Louis Vuitton -- created two dresses for the court, one for the day in white and one for evening in black.

It is said to be inspired by the six-time US Open singles champion's love of ballet.

They feature breathability in a dance-inspired skirt evoking a tutu and a bodice cut out that looks like a ballerina's; it looks completely off the shoulder but is a visual trick -- while still giving support and motion on both sides.

"With Serena, we have one of our generation's most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse," Abloh said. "I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis."

In addition to the two dresses, the "Queen" collection will also feature a bomber-style jacket, which the champ will wear off the court, a bag and three pairs of shoes, a pair of Nike Court Flare 2 as well as two pairs of The 10 in limited edition.

The market welcomed the news.

Nike's share value gained 3.05 percent Monday to 82.18 dollars.

