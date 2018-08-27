A South African man will on Monday be attempting to do something that has never been done before – embark on a 96 kilometre non-stop swimming expedition.

Cameron Bellamy will be making his way around the Barbados island‚ a swim that is expected to take him no less than a day and a half. This swim is longer than the ultimate human race – the Comrades Marathon – which is an 89km footrace.

"There is a buzz of excitement and a huge following here amongst the locals in Barbados‚" his mother‚ Janita Bellamy‚ said in a statement.

"He is doing all these challenges to bring in donations for a charity he set up‚ educating youngsters in our rural Eastern Cape."