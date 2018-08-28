Sport

Serena Williams attitude defused dress code row says French Open director

28 August 2018 - 12:38 By AFP
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match on day one of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in New York.
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match on day one of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in New York.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

French Open director Guy Forget says Serena Williams' attitude defused a potential row over an up-coming dress code that he insists will be far less strict than the one at Wimbledon, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The idea he said would be to establish a certain level of elegance or as he put it "a Roland Garros style".

The move comes hot on the heels of a furore following French tennis federation chief Bernard Giudicelli describing the "Black Panther" catsuit American star Williams wore at the French Open in May as "going too far".

Williams at the time took the announcement in her stride, describing her relationship with the French Open organisers as wonderful.

"He's (Guidicelli) been so easy to talk to," Williams said. "My whole team is basically French so, yeah, we have a wonderful relationship."

Forget congratulated Williams on her attitude.

"With social media everything goes viral these days," Forget said.

"Serena was perfect, defusing any budding controversy," he explained.

"The idea with the dress code will be much more flexible than the one at Wimbledon, which has hardened over time," he said.

Wimbledon has a strict all white dress code for it's June lawn tennis tournament.

"Our current regulations allow for anything and with no framework some feel certain players are a bit too out there," he said.

"Why not reconcile elegance without harming the creativity of designers," he suggested.

"We have a new stadium renovation and new outfits would reconcile elegance, modernity and practicality," he said.

Forget went on to say that perhaps the completion of the new look Roland Garros site in 2021 might be the perfect time to introduce the dress code.

READ MORE:

The US Open is Serena Williams' fashion runway

Some of Serena Williams’ most daring fashion moments have been on the US Open courts. In celebration of her collaboration with Nike and the Louis ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Rafael Nadal through to round two at US Open after David Ferrer retires

Defending champion Rafael Nadal progressed to the second round of the US Open on Monday after fellow Spaniard David Ferrer retired midway through the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wits' R6.6m sell-on fee a stumbling block in Mahlambi going to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Sundowns can set a record low if they can’t score against Horoya Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas wants Khune to play like a sweeper Soccer
  4. Boxing's bad boy Tommy Oosthuizen all smiles in the face of barbs Sport
  5. Blue Bulls want to eliminate the small errors against Golden Lions Rugby

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
We’re on board with legal land reform, says British leader Theresa May

Related articles

  1. Kevin Anderson also has world rankings points to protect at the US Open Sport
  2. Kevin Anderson has to dig deep again to advance at US Open Sport
  3. Serena Williams must balance daughter's birthday with US Open demands Sport
  4. Federer lags behind big rivals in US Open betting Sport
  5. French Open to ban Serena’s ‘Black Panther’ catsuit Sport
  6. Serena Williams handed tough path to US Open final Sport
X