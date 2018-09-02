Sport

Nadal to face Thiem in eighth US Open quarter-final

02 September 2018 - 22:13 By AFP
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory during his men's singles fourth round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Image: Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

Defending champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday reached the US Open quarter-finals for the eighth time where he will face Dominic Thiem, one of only three men to defeat him in 2018.

World number one Nadal saw off a battling Nikoloz Basilashvili, the first Georgian in a fourth round in New York, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4. Next up for Nadal, the three-time champion in New York, is Thiem who he defeated in the Roland Garros final in June when he captured an 11th French Open.

Thiem, who beat Nadal on clay in Madrid, booked his place in the quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) win over 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson.

The ninth-seeded Austrian’s three other appearances in the last-eight of a Slam have all been at Roland Garros in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

