Burning those shoes or buying gear? Division rules Nike's Colin Kaepernick decision

04 September 2018 - 07:35 By Jessica Levitt
Nike has received applause and backlash for including Colin Kaepernick in its latest campaign.
NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Monday dominated the international trends list on Twitter after Nike revealed he would be the face of its campaign for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto, despite the quarterback sparking major backlash by kneeling during the American national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

Kaepernick wanted to raise awareness about the police killings of African Americans and knelt down during the national anthem during the 2016 season. The move was soon embraced by other players but got major backlash from Republican politicians and US President Donald Trump.

The player is suing the NFL for "colluding" to keep him out of the NFL.

At the time Trump said the players had disrespected the military and American flag.

Nike has endorsed Kaepernick since 2011 but has not featured him in any campaigns since his departure.

It's been reported that the deal is worth millions, with a branded line expected which included shoes, shirts and other gear.

The decision has caused a stir on social media with some people calling the move unpatriotic while others have applauded Nike for taking a stand.

Halala

Burn them shoes

