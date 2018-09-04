Burning those shoes or buying gear? Division rules Nike's Colin Kaepernick decision
NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Monday dominated the international trends list on Twitter after Nike revealed he would be the face of its campaign for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto, despite the quarterback sparking major backlash by kneeling during the American national anthem in protest against racial injustice.
Kaepernick wanted to raise awareness about the police killings of African Americans and knelt down during the national anthem during the 2016 season. The move was soon embraced by other players but got major backlash from Republican politicians and US President Donald Trump.
The player is suing the NFL for "colluding" to keep him out of the NFL.
At the time Trump said the players had disrespected the military and American flag.
Nike has endorsed Kaepernick since 2011 but has not featured him in any campaigns since his departure.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018
It's been reported that the deal is worth millions, with a branded line expected which included shoes, shirts and other gear.
The decision has caused a stir on social media with some people calling the move unpatriotic while others have applauded Nike for taking a stand.
Halala
Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/GAZtkAIwbk— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 4, 2018
The ignorance a lot of people are displaying over this Colin Kaepernick/Nike thing is seriously showing how stupid people really are. I'm not gonna get into details but holy shit there's a lot of "patriotic" couch commandos out there. 😂 Keep burning the merch you bought. 🙏🏼— Charlie (@stentorean) September 4, 2018
@Nike you are an iconic brand, reliable, relevant and extremely high quality . THANK YOU for choosing @Kaepernick7 ... Sometimes courageous acts are difficult to make and he just did it! 👍👍😊😊— Rtnewsjunkie (@rtnewsjunkie) September 4, 2018
Burn them shoes
Colin Kaepernick was never oppressed ! He was adopted by a rich white family ! Didn't want for nothing. Went to college & went on to lead SF to 3 good years ! When Harbaugh left , Colin never played good again !— Cristina 🇺🇸 (@christina_rippy) September 4, 2018
@Nike this is how your ad should have been done. Use real hero's! How is @Kaepernick7 a hero?! C'mon now! Don't insult the title! I am only 1 person, but I won't spend another dime on #Nike pic.twitter.com/FO976Vidc4— Krystyne Nycole (@knfair78) September 4, 2018
Hey @Nike This is sacrifice.— Fully Semi-Automatic AdamRN (@aginorr) September 4, 2018
@Kaepernick7 is a joke and so are you. pic.twitter.com/6vUAjdulf1