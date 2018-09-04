Burning those shoes or buying gear? Division rules Nike's Colin Kaepernick decision

NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Monday dominated the international trends list on Twitter after Nike revealed he would be the face of its campaign for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto, despite the quarterback sparking major backlash by kneeling during the American national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

Kaepernick wanted to raise awareness about the police killings of African Americans and knelt down during the national anthem during the 2016 season. The move was soon embraced by other players but got major backlash from Republican politicians and US President Donald Trump.

The player is suing the NFL for "colluding" to keep him out of the NFL.

At the time Trump said the players had disrespected the military and American flag.

Nike has endorsed Kaepernick since 2011 but has not featured him in any campaigns since his departure.