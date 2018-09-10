Forget the Serena drama! Here's five snaps of Naomi Osaka in all her glory

At 20-years-old Naomi Osaka is Japan's first ever Grand Slam singles champion. Despite her massive victory at the US Open in the women's final against Serena Williams, her win was overshadowed by the controversy on the court.

Williams was given a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling the umpire a "liar and thief."

During the trophy ceremony, Osaka pulled down her cap and had tears streaming down her face as the crowd jeered officials for the Williams decisions. Williams ask the crowd to stop the boos and shared intimate moments with her competitor.

Many have lambasted Williams for her behaviour, while others have said she was right to call out the sport for sexism.

Meanwhile, the silent hero, Osaka has also received increased attention as fans celebrate her mammoth victory.

Here are five snaps of the tennis player in all her glory.

The face of victory