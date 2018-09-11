Sport

Twitter wants to know 'kanti, why is Moses Mabhida the favoured child?'

11 September 2018 - 10:06 By Tiisetso Malepa
A general view of Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Twitter was not playing games on Tuesday morning after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will again host the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and SuperSport United on September 29.

Twitter, of course, has a great memory and brought up the fact that the Durban stadium hosted the two teams in the 2017 final, which was won by SuperSport on penalties. Fans were not impressed that the venue was again being used for the 11th edition of the R8m tournament. 

Durban has hosted the MTN8 final five times since its inception in 2008.

Even the national team has played there. Just last week Bafana Bafana played Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying match at Moses Mabhida.

The Durban venue was again chosen for the 2017 Nedbank Cup final. In its 11 year existence, only six stadiums have played host to the MTN8 final. The King’s Park Stadium, also in Durban, hosted the inaugural edition in 2008.

Orlando Stadium hosted the MTN8 in 2009 and 2012 while FNB Stadium got the nod in 2010 and 2011. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth and Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga hosted the 2015 and 2016 finals respectively. 

Meanwhile, Durban folks be like...

