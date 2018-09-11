Twitter wants to know 'kanti, why is Moses Mabhida the favoured child?'
Twitter was not playing games on Tuesday morning after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will again host the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and SuperSport United on September 29.
Twitter, of course, has a great memory and brought up the fact that the Durban stadium hosted the two teams in the 2017 final, which was won by SuperSport on penalties. Fans were not impressed that the venue was again being used for the 11th edition of the R8m tournament.
The PSL must just do away with pretenses and officially instal the Moses Mabhida Stadium as the permanent host of cup finals. It doesn't make sense dressing this thing up as some kind of an announcement when we all know where the game is going. Give me a break! #MTN8Final— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) September 11, 2018
Durban has hosted the MTN8 final five times since its inception in 2008.
Even the national team has played there. Just last week Bafana Bafana played Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying match at Moses Mabhida.
The Durban venue was again chosen for the 2017 Nedbank Cup final. In its 11 year existence, only six stadiums have played host to the MTN8 final. The King’s Park Stadium, also in Durban, hosted the inaugural edition in 2008.
People always come through to watch football matches at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium but the stadium is not considered for hosting the #MTN8Final it's always Moses Mabhida Stadium why though?— Thandile Klaas (@thandile_klaas) September 11, 2018
PSL must break the monopoly of Cup Finals at Moses Mabhida Stadium!! Looks like there's anti-competitive behaviour between eThekwini Metro & PSL.— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) September 10, 2018
Let's discuss the criteria used to host the #MTN8Final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Can @OfficialPSL come out openly and explain to the people why each and every cup final is held at this stadium?— King Shaba (@DJShabaSA) September 10, 2018
Don't we have enough stadiums to host cup finals in the country? pic.twitter.com/NeNseH3ljm
Don't we have other stadiums that can host finals apart from moses mabhida stadium kanti? pic.twitter.com/wN8IQsveSW— An Introvert (@Olaotse3258) September 10, 2018
We need a commission of enquiry into WHY all the Cup finals in SA are taken to the Moses Mabhida Stadium.— Moses Nku (@Moses_Nku) September 10, 2018
Orlando Stadium hosted the MTN8 in 2009 and 2012 while FNB Stadium got the nod in 2010 and 2011. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth and Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga hosted the 2015 and 2016 finals respectively.
Meanwhile, Durban folks be like...