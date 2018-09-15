Sport

Lewis Hamilton scorches to pole for Singapore Grand Prix

15 September 2018 - 18:41 By AFP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2018.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lewis Hamilton scorched to Singapore Grand Prix pole position in his Mercedes with a red hot lap of 1min 36.015sec at the Marina Bay street circuit on Saturday.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start on the front row for Sunday's race alongside Hamilton after coming second, 0.319sec behind the Englishman, but Sebastian Vettel could only manage third.

"That felt like magic," said a delighted Hamilton of his storming lap record, which was an astonishing 3.4 seconds quicker than last year's pole effort.

"It was really special, I don't think there was a bad moment in the lap, it was just perfect," he added.

"I don't know where it came from but it all came together. It's one of the best laps I can remember."

Ferrari's Vettel, who is 30 points behind Hamilton in the title race with seven races to go, was disappointed with his best effort of 1:36.628.

"It's not ideal obviously, we wanted to get pole and didn't," said Vettel.

"It was a messy qualifying session and there was too much time missing so we didn't get any better than third," he added.

"There was a lot of other cars around but you can't blame it on that. Both laps weren't great. I think we have a good car so let's see."

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will join Vettel on the second row of the grid.

Kimi Raikkonen was fifth in the second Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo, who has finished runner-up for the past three years in Singapore, was sixth fastest in his Red Bull.

READ MORE:

Raikkonen quickest after Vettel hits wall in Singapore practice

Kimi Raikkonen powered his Ferrari to the fastest lap in Friday's second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, but teammate Sebastian Vettel had his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mercedes fear Ferrari ambush at the Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton may have tightened his grip on a fifth world title after extending his championship lead with a surprise victory in Monza two weeks ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Brilliant Billiat's brace spearheads Kaizer Chiefs' thrashing of Cape Town City Soccer
  2. Lewis Hamilton scorches to pole for Singapore Grand Prix Sport
  3. Rassie Erasmus says Boks looked for World Cup turnaround against All Blacks Rugby
  4. PSL sponsors distance themselves from 'threats' over OUTsurance referee deal Soccer
  5. Clinical Western Province crush Lions in Johannesburg Rugby

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Halo protects Leclerc as Alonso goes over the top in spectacular F1 ... Sport
  2. Vettel wins in Belgium to rein in Hamilton Soccer
  3. Vettel tops the times in first Belgian Grand Prix practice Sport
  4. Hamilton leads F1 back from a busy August break Sport
  5. Bratches hopes departing Alonso can be ambassador for F1 Sport
X