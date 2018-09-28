Tiger Woods tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods teed off in an electric atmosphere at his first Ryder Cup since 2012 on Friday as defending champions United States launched their quest for a first win on European soil in 25 years.

Woods, a 14-time major winner, snapped a five-year win drought only five days ago to cap a sensational comeback season after spinal fusion sugery and was set to attract huge crowds in a feature morning four-ball match alongside Masters champion Patrick Reed against British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and English rookie Tommy Fleetwood.

More than 7,000 spectators at Le Golf National jammed into the largest first-tee grandstand in Ryder Cup history, cheering and screaming to produce a roar unique to the emotional atmosphere of the biennial team golf showdown.