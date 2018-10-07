WATCH | Brawl erupts after Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor

Chaos erupted after Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title with a submission victory over Ireland's Conor McGregor on Saturday with members of his support team arrested after an all-in brawl broke out after the bout.

The Russian ended McGregor's attempt to win back the title when he sealed a brutal submission victory with a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round, which then sparked a mass brawl.

Fights broke out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened. Both fighters were escorted from the arena by police and security.

UFC boss Dana White later told Fox Sports that three members of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested.

The fight had been highlighted by bad blood between both camps, with McGregor pleading guilty in July as part of a deal with prosecutors to resolve charges over an April melee in which he attacked a bus the Russian was travelling on.

The situation boiled over after referee Herb Dean waved off the fight, which prompted Nurmagomedov to jump out of the cage and head straight for McGregor's teammate and corner-man Dillon Danis, prompting a series of violent scuffles.