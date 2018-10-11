Days after clinching gold for South Africa in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires‚ teenage triathlete Amber Schlebusch is still in disbelief about her courageous win.

The 17-year-old Kloof‚ Durban‚ athlete was aiming for a top-ten finish‚ after the swimming‚ cycling and running challenge on Sunday.

Instead the Durban Girls’ College Grade 11 pupil’s efforts on Sunday secured her the women’s triathlon gold medal.

Despite a “bad swim”‚ Schlebusch shone in the running leg of the event‚ crossing the finishing line in under an hour‚ beating Danish athlete Sif Bendix Madsen and Switzerland’s Anja Weber‚ who took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Speaking from Buenos Aires‚ Schlebusch told TimesLIVE her win “feels amazing”.

“I’m still in disbelief. It felt surreal running down the finishing straight knowing that I has fought until the very end to take the win.