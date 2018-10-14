Sport

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashes fastest 10km ever run in SA

14 October 2018 - 10:44 By Matthew Savides
Uganda's Commonwealth Games champion Joshua Cheptegei claimed his second gold in a row in the 2018 FNB Durban 10K CITYSURFRUN after winning the inaugural edition in 2017.
Image: Tobias Ginsberg

On Friday‚ Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei promised to cover 10km through the Durban CBD in 27-minutes and 20-seconds.

And on Sunday he exceeded that promise‚ smashing the FNB Durban 10K CUTYSURFRUN in 27:16 - the fastest 10km ever run on South African soil (beating his own record from the same race almost exactly a year ago).

Swiss Julien Wanders finished in second‚ 16-seconds behind‚ in a time of 27:32. Moses Koech of Kenya finished in third in 27:46.

The best-placed South African was Stephen Mokoka‚ who - just three weeks after wining the Cape Town Marathon - came in sixth place more than a minute behind Cheptegei‚ in a time of 28:18.

