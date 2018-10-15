WATCH | Boxing champion knocks down mascot with a single punch

Deontay Wilder the WBC heavyweight champion knocked down the mascot with one punch after "apparently being invited to show off his power on the Spanish language Nación ESPN."

The Guardian reports Wilder has apologised after reportedly breaking the jaw of a giant mascot on American TV.

According to The Daily Mail appearing on Nacion ESPN, a Spanish-language show in the US, the Bronze Bomber was invited to land a jab on the moustachioed behemoth in what was supposed to be a light-hearted moment.

In a post on Instagram, the American boxer said: "Yea, Anything headlining I didn’t know a “Human Being” was in there is just straight “Click Baiting”. ‘Like come on now, I guess the Mascot rolled out there. show so [sic] respect! I sincerely apologize to the brave man that was injured (if this is true).

‘I have the up most high respect for him, his participation, willingness and courage. ‘If this is true Nacion ESPN I personally would like to invite him to my Dec.1 fight. Word Is Bond -CHAMP #BombZquad #PeoplesChamp."