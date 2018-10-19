World 800 metre and Olympic champion Caster Semenya features prominently on the list of nominees for the South African Sports Awards that were released by Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The undisputed queen of middle-distance running has been nominated in the categories of sports star‚ people’s choice and sportswoman of the year where she is expected to make a clean sweep despite tough competition.

Also featuring predominantly on the nomination list is the newly-crowned IBF‚ WBA Super and the Ring Magazine junior flyweight champion Hekkie Budler‚ who is nominated in the categories of sports star and sportsman of the year awards.

South Africa’s most prolific Commonwealth Games athlete of all time‚ swimmer Chad Le Clos‚ was also nominated twice like Budler in the categories of people’s choice and sportsman of the year.

“With this year’s nominees‚ the judges are really going to have a tough time as our athletes have been raising the South African flag in a truly impressive manner both locally and internationally‚” Xasa said.

“Women given the opportunities to participate truly excel and this year we are seeing the increasing dominance of women in these categories.”