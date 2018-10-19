Sport

Caster Semenya heads the list for sports awards

19 October 2018 - 13:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The undisputed queen of middle-distance running has been nominated in the categories of sports star‚ people’s choice and sportswoman of the year
Image: Via Instagram/Castersemenya800m

World 800 metre and Olympic champion Caster Semenya features prominently on the list of nominees for the South African Sports Awards that were released by Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Also featuring predominantly on the nomination list is the newly-crowned IBF‚ WBA Super and the Ring Magazine junior flyweight champion Hekkie Budler‚ who is nominated in the categories of sports star and sportsman of the year awards.

South Africa’s most prolific Commonwealth Games athlete of all time‚ swimmer Chad Le Clos‚ was also nominated twice like Budler in the categories of people’s choice and sportsman of the year.

“With this year’s nominees‚ the judges are really going to have a tough time as our athletes have been raising the South African flag in a truly impressive manner both locally and internationally‚” Xasa said.

“Women given the opportunities to participate truly excel and this year we are seeing the increasing dominance of women in these categories.”

The minister confirmed that the ceremony will be held in Bloemfontein next month.

Zolani Tete‚ who is nominated for the people’s choice award‚ is the second boxer in one of the main categories and Budler said the spotlight will help in improving the image of the sport.

“I hope my nomination gets more eyeballs on boxing. To be nominated means a lot for my sporting code and hopefully a lot more people can become involved.

“I also wish Zolani well and I hope that he gets something because he has been doing well for himself and the country‚” Budler said.

  1. The South African Sport Awards nominees are as follows:
  2. Sports star of the year: Caster Semenya‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Hekkie Butler
  3. People’s choice: Caster Semenya‚ Chad Le Clos‚ Luvo Manyonga‚ Zolani Tete‚ Percy Tau
  4. Sportsman of the year: Chad Le Clos‚ Hekkie Butler‚ Luvo Manyonga
  5. Sportswoman of the year: Bianca Zoonekynd‚ Ashleigh Moolman Pasio‚ Caster Semenya
  6. Administrator of the year: Virginia Mabaso‚ Wendy May Gila‚ Mashilo Matsetela
  7. Sportsman with disability: Charl du Toit‚ Pieter Du Preez‚ Mdodozi Jonathan Ntutu
  8. Sportswoman with disability: Anrune Liebenberg‚ Melisa Ann O'Niel‚ Louzzane Coetzee
  9. Team of the year: Banyana Banyana‚ Lions rugby‚ Springbok sevens rugby
  10. Newcomer of the year: Tatjan Schoenmaker‚ Minke Janse van Rensburg‚ Luxolo Adam
  11. Coach of the year: Dr Suzanne Ferreira‚ Samuel Sepeng‚ Nico Coetzee
  12. Volunteer of the year: Linda Hlophe‚ Mpho Makhoba‚ Nkosinathi Moyo

Indigenous games team of the year: Ncuva Team‚ Cape Winelands Drie Stokkies‚ Morabaraba Team National federation of the year: softball‚ roller sport‚ gymastics

Recreation body of the year: The Surfer Kids‚ Mbekweni Community Sport‚ Mavu Sport Development

School of the year: St Benedict’s College (rowing)‚ Clapham High School (football)‚ St Andrews High School (Free State‚ cricket)

Developing school team of the year: Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School‚ Troyville Primary School‚ Ndabenhle Primary School

