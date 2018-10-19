Minister will release Sascoc inquiry report next month

The final report of the Ministerial Committee of Inquiry into governance at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will be released in two to three weeks.

This was said by Minister of Sports Tokozile Xasa while also confirming that people who appeared at the inquiry had until close of business on Friday to study the summary of the report and respond to the recommendations.

“It is true that indeed I received the report at the end of September and then we embarked on a process of ensuring that the key roleplayers affected are afforded the opportunity to give their responses to the recommendations‚” she said.

“Because it is a ministerial inquiry‚ it seeks to look into to what extent we can get better in our attempts to give the athletes the best with regards to what South Africa can offer.

“We gave the people who were affected until the 19th of this month‚ which interestingly is today‚ to give us responses on the recommendations of the report.