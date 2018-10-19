‘Stone’ Klassen has a few kilograms to shed for Fuzile bout

Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen was five percent over the required weight limit for the pre-fight medical of the IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight title fight against defending champion Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile.

The limit for the fight which at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday was 61‚95 kilograms

The 36-year-old Klassen – a former multiple world titleholder from Toekomsrus in the west rand – tipped the scale at 62‚70kg while 22-year-old Fuzile from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape was within the limit as he registered 60‚90kg.

The pre-fight medical for their eagerly-awaited shootout between a battle-marked former SA featherweight and IBF‚ WBF and IBO junior lightweight champion and a former SA‚ WBC Silver and IBF continental featherweight champion was conducted by former top official and now Boxing SA’s East London-based provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs.

The first official weigh-in will take place on Saturday during the day with the second happening on Sunday morning – as per IBF rules and regulations for their championship fights. The two gladiators must be within 58‚97kg.

The trainers of the two boxers‚ Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and Bernie Pailman‚ are bosom friends.

Actually Pailman of Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury is forever in the corner when Nathan’s fighters are in action. But he acts as a cut man.

They have travelled the world together but their friendship will be suspended for the duration of the fight between their charges.

Nathan has been with Fuzile for eight weeks. The boxer left his long-time trainer‚ Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye‚ about two months ago and will be making his debut under the reigning BSA trainer of the year.

Klassen and Pailman have been together for only four weeks.

Klassen – who has also been to Nathan’s Hotbox Gym in Glenhazen – had been with former professional boxer Pius Dipheko who helped him stop overmatched Malawian Yohane Banda in two rounds on July 28.

Klassen then bolted Dipheko’s stable and rejoined the man who helped him win the IBF and IBO belts.

The bout between Klaasen – who boasts 18 knockouts in 34 wins against eight losses and two draws – and an 11-fight undefeated novice will headline a five-championship tournament to be organised by that province’s promoter‚ Thembalethu Ntuthu‚ who trades under the banner of Rumble Africa Promotions.

Action will begin at 2pm.