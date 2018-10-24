South Africa’s first female world boxing champion Noni Tenge will get a chance to get her stalled career back on track when she returns to the ring at Emperors Palace in February next year.

Tenge‚ a four-time world champion‚ will take on Zambia’s Lolita Muzeya in a Golden Gloves tournament aimed at raising funds for Operation Smile‚ a charity that helps children with cleft palate.

Muzeya‚ the WBC’s No1 welterweight contender‚ is moving up one division‚ where Tenge is ranked eighth.

Tenge‚ from the Eastern Cape‚ recently linked up with Johannesburg-based trainer Peter Smith in a bid to get action again.

The 37-year-old hasn’t fought since defending her WBF junior-middleweight title against Mapule Ngubane in September last year.

“She might even fight for a title‚” said promoter Rodney Berman.

“I’m not sure what yet. Maybe IBO world title or the WBC silver or international title.”

Tenge‚ who has also held the WBF and IBF welterweight titles and the WBA junior-middleweight belt‚ has a record of 18 wins (10 KOs)‚ a loss and a draw.

Muzeya is unbeaten in 15 paid bouts‚ with seven victories inside the distance.