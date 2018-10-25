Sport

Rodney Berman wants impressive novice to get title shot

25 October 2018 - 15:47 By David Isaacson
SA up and coming boxer Ricardo Malajika.
SA up and coming boxer Ricardo Malajika.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen

Ricardo Malajika was so impressive on his professional debut at the weekend that promoter Rodney Berman is already talking about getting him a title bout soon.

Malajika‚ a six-time national amateur champion in various age groups all the way to senior‚ won his first paid bout in the junior-bantamweight division on a first-round knockout.

Before the fight trainer Anton Gilmore was already talking about Malajika being his first world champion‚ and now Berman is a believer too.

He has already penciled Malajika into the under-card of his end-of-year bash that includes the rematch between Tommy Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu‚ and "Tulz" Mbenge making the second defence of his IBO welterweight title.

Berman is talking about Malajika fighting for a title in his third bout‚ which could be on the same bill as veteran female fighter Noni Tenge in February.

“I don’t know which title yet‚” said Berman. “Maybe the ABU‚ or the WBC silver or international title. I’ll see what’s available.

“He was very impressive.”

Malajika is set to face Tebogo Makwala over four rounds on December 8‚ with former MMA fighters Wade Groth and Boyd Allen also on the card.

“I don’t know why but I’m actually feeling nervous for this fight‚” Malajika said.

READ MORE:

Noni Tenge gets a chance to smile again

South Africa’s first female world boxing champion Noni Tenge will get a chance to get her stalled career back on track when she returns to the ring ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boxing promoter helps women roll with the punches in the industry

Hard work and determination helped boxing promoter Zandile Malinga succeed in a man’s world.
Features
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Thamsanqa Gabuza could be the ace up in 'Micho' Sredojevic's sleeve in the derby Soccer
  2. Damian Willemse to start at inside centre in Currie Cup final Rugby
  3. Injured Hashim Amla‚ JP Duminy will be missed in Australia Cricket
  4. AB de Villiers rubbishes reports he's coming out of retirement to play for SA ... Cricket
  5. Khune says he's accepted that Chiefs coach Solinas could rotate the goalies ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Stone’ Klassen has a few kilograms to shed for Fuzile bout Sport
  2. 'Jabulani Makhense is the next big boxing name to come from Limpopo' Sport
  3. WATCH | Boxing champion knocks down mascot with a single punch Sport
X