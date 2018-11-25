Pieters, Detry fire Belgium to first World Cup of Golf triumph

Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry won the $7 million World Cup of Golf by three strokes in Melbourne on Sunday to secure Belgium's first title in the team event after surviving a late wobble and a charge from hosts Australia.

Overnight leaders by five strokes, the former University of Illinois college mates bogeyed the 15th to see their lead shrink to two shots during the final foursomes at Metropolitan Golf Club.

However, they held their nerve over the closing holes and finished in style with a birdie on the 18th to claim their biggest tournament win at the 28-nation co-sanctioned event.

"Yeah, we weren't far away in the soccer World Cup, so it's good to bring it back," 25-year-old Detry told reporters, a Belgium flag draped around his neck after hoisting the whopping winner's trophy with Pieters.

"You play with your best mate and it's kind of a dream come true. There's nothing like representing your country on the other side of the world, it's just amazing."