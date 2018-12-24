Sport

Five athletics great moments in 2018

24 December 2018 - 12:00 By David Isaacson
Akani Simbine and Clarence Munyai compete in the 100m at the Athletix Grand Prix Athletics Series at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on March 8 2018.
Akani Simbine and Clarence Munyai compete in the 100m at the Athletix Grand Prix Athletics Series at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on March 8 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

We reflect on some of the most exciting performances of the year and highlight the displays that we believe encompassed what athletics is all about.

1) Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge smashed the world marathon best as he clocked 2hr 01min 39sec in Berlin in September

That was nearly 90 seconds quicker than the previous mark of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto.

The man is edging closer to the two hour barrier, but it’s still a massive leap away.

2) Caster Semenya lowering her SA 800m record to 1:54.25 at the Paris Diamond League in June

That was her first time under 1:55, and it made her the fourth-fastest women’s runner in history. Pamela Jelimo’s African record is just 0.24sec away, while the world record is 0.97 away.

3) Shortly before Semenya won the 800m at the Monaco Diamond League, Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya cracked the women’s 3000m steeplechase world record

She went 8:44.32 to smash Ruth Jebet’s 8.52.78. The knowledgeable crowd at the Herculis meet knew she was on track early on, and they helped as they cheered her on, lap after lap.

4) Frenchman Kevin Mayer took decathlon to a new level when he lifted the world record to 9126 points

He’s only the third man in history to have broken 9000 points, after American Ashton Eaton in 2012 and 2015 and Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic in 2001. 

5) Clarence Munyai running 19.69sec to break Wayde van Niekerk’s 200m SA record at the national championships in Pretoria

He pulled out of the final and, struggling with injury, didn’t do anything of note for the rest of the season.

But that time had him at the top of the world list for most of the season until being unseated by American Noah Lyles.

READ MORE:

Five sport scandals that made headlines in 2018

These five stories shocked sports fans in 2018.
Sport
4 days ago

WOW! The first 17 finishers at the Singapore marathon were all Kenyan

The Kenyan team claims 17 top spots in men's race at Singapore marathon.
Sport
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids fired Soccer
  2. Cricket's top five moments for 2018 Cricket
  3. Top five great rugby moments of 2018 Soccer
  4. #AbsaPrem mid-term report card: Wits keep Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns at bay Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party

Related articles

  1. Athletics SA suspension of KwaZulu-Natal board goes ahead Sport
  2. Warring athletics bodies head to court in Joburg Sport
  3. IAAF snubs Caster Semenya as she misses out on award shortlist Sport
  4. SA's Youth Olympic stars picked for Southern African showpiece Sport
  5. Caster Semenya did not snub the SA Sports Awards‚ says coach Sport
  6. Caster Semenya wins big at SA Sports Awards Sport
  7. Caster Semenya's power year in five incredible moments News
  8. This ‘Blade Gunner’ costume is never getting an Oscar South Africa
X