Five moments in 2018 that Serena fans will not forget

People are still talking about Serena Williams's outburst at the US Open, but there have been numerous other moments in the life of the tennis champ that worked the emotions of her fans in 2018.

The US Open saga

Williams was determined to have referee Brian Earley see things her way at the finals of the US Open in September.

Earley alleged that Williams had received on-court instructions from coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"I don't use on-court coaching," said Williams. "He (the referee) alleged that I was cheating and I wasn't cheating."

But Mouratoglou later said that he had provided on-court coaching.