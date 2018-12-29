Hekkie Budler and Moruti Mthalane set to rewrite the SA boxing history books

The South African boxing history books will be rewritten when two local world champions defend their titles in a foreign country on the same bill at Wynn Palace in Cotai‚ Macau‚ on New Year’s Eve.

Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler will put his Ring Magazine and WBA junior flyweight titles on the line against 24-year-old former straw weight holder Hiroto Kyoguchi‚ while Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane will bid for the first defence of his IBF flyweight belt against Masahiro Sakamoto.

It will be the first time two South African world champions share a bill since Brian Mitchell chalked up the 11th defence of his WBA junior lightweight title against Frankie Mitchell‚ and Welcome Ncita registered the second defence of his IBF junior featherweight with a third-round knockout of Gerardo Lopez in Italy in September 1990.

Budler - a former IBO and WBA Super mini flyweight titlist - is ready to turn the page to the next chapter of his career when he faces his fast-rising Japanese opponent.

Kyoguchi - who is rated No. 4 by the IBF in the junior flyweight class - has 11 fights. The 30-year-old Budler has 32 wins in 35 fights.