Five sport stories making headlines in the new year

Apart from Amazulu FC announcing the retirement of Mabhuti Khenyeza and reactions to Steve Komphela’s recent departure from Bloemfontein Celtic, quite a lot happened in the sport fraternity in the first few days of the new year.

The following are five stories making sport headlines in 2019.

Floyd Mayweather records victory in Japan

Mayweather beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match on New Year’s eve.

The 20-year-old Nasukawa called it quits in the first round of the match after taking heavy blows from the experienced Mayweather.

The match was scheduled to entertain spectators for three rounds.