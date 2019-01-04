Five sport stories making headlines in the new year
Apart from Amazulu FC announcing the retirement of Mabhuti Khenyeza and reactions to Steve Komphela’s recent departure from Bloemfontein Celtic, quite a lot happened in the sport fraternity in the first few days of the new year.
The following are five stories making sport headlines in 2019.
Floyd Mayweather records victory in Japan
Mayweather beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match on New Year’s eve.
The 20-year-old Nasukawa called it quits in the first round of the match after taking heavy blows from the experienced Mayweather.
The match was scheduled to entertain spectators for three rounds.
Bidvest Wits reinforces squad
Wits seem set to become a force to be reckoned with in the PSL in the coming season.
The club has concluded the signing of pre-contracts with three new players, including Sinethemba Jantjie from Free State Stars.
Wits announced that Jantjie will be joining the team in July, with striker Prince Nxumalo and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
Michael Schumacher update
The family of former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has given fans an update on his health.
Schumacher celebrated his 50th birthday on January 3 2019. He was last seen in public before a skiing accident five years ago.
The family said he is receiving the best medical care and asked for privacy regarding “such a sensitive subject as health”.
Goals scarce in the PSL
Getting the ball to hit the back of the net remains a problem for most strikers in the Absa Premiership.
At the halfway mark of the current season, the soccer league’s leading scorer, Mothobi Mvala, only has seven goals to his name after playing in 14 matches.
The Highlands Park player hopes to break last season’s scoring record of 11 goals, jointly held by former Mamelodi Sundowns player Percy Tau and Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela.
SA cricket calendar for 2019
TimesLIVE has made life easier for cricket enthusiasts by compiling a calendar of major events that supporters of the national team can look forward to in 2019.
From the five-match one-day series with Pakistan, starting on January 19 2019, to the World Cup opening match against England on May 30, cricket lovers have plenty to be excited about.