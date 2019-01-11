Sport

From Banyana's success to the Siya Kolisi controversy - this week's top sport stories

11 January 2019 - 08:29 By Ntokozo Miya
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi found himself in hot water this week when he said Nelson Mandela would not have supported quotas in rugby.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi found himself in hot water this week when he said Nelson Mandela would not have supported quotas in rugby.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

There were plenty of sport news updates this week as the sporting fraternity returned from the festive break. 

These are just a handful of developments in the sport community that caught Mzansi’s attention.

Banyana impress at CAF awards

SA’s women’s soccer team scooped major accolades at the Confederation of African Football awards.

Thembi Kgatlana bagged the Women’s Player of the Year award, while Desiree Ellis was named Coach of the Year for women.

'You've made us proud': SA celebrates as Banyana Banyana win big at Caf awards

From the coach to its star player: Banyana Banyana sweeps awards at the CAF awards in Dakar, Senegal.
Sport
2 days ago

Komphela and Celtic ’reunion’

Steve Komphela’s departure from Bloemfontein Celtic was a top story in December 2018, after a letter he wrote to the club was shared on social media. In it, he complained about poor management and non-payment.

When Komphela returns to the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein this weekend, he will be on the opposing side, as his new team, Lamontville Golden Arrows, takes on his former club.

Steve Komphela heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic

Steve Komphela is heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic this Sunday just weeks after leaving the club with a scathing indictment of their modus ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kolisi transformation comments controversy

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi found himself in hot water after he said Nelson Mandela would not have been in favour of quotas which aim to fuel transformation in rugby.

Kolisi said: “I don't think he would have supported that. I think you shouldn’t put a number on stuff like that.”

At that point, Twitter chewed him up.

Siya Kolisi catches heat on Twitter for transformation comments

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has sparked debate and outrage on Twitter after his recent comments on transformation.
Sport
3 days ago

No 'pop stars' for Benni McCarthy

Coach Benni McCarthy is satisfied with the calibre of players his team recently signed up because they are hardworking.

Cape Town City signed Kermit Erasmus and Thato Mokeke during the transfer window.

McCarthy said: “I don’t want to deal with pop stars, I want to deal with footballers who are hungry to achieve things and score goals.”

'I don't want to deal with pop stars‚' says City coach Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy has hailed the signings of Kermit Erasmus and Thato Mokeke‚ but does not believe that Cape Town City will be making many more moves in ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Joel Masutha given his marching orders

Chippa United parted ways with coach Joel Masutha this week, ushering in Clinton Larsen to take his place.

The team has been in poor form and club boss Chippa Mpengesi hopes Larsen can turn things around for the squad.

Chippa Mpengesi fires coach Joel Masutha

Notoriously trigger-happy Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi is believed to have fired coach Joel Masutha and replaced him with former Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zubayr Hamza becomes Proteas’ 100th Test cap since readmission Cricket
  2. From Banyana's success to the Siya Kolisi controversy - this week's top sport ... Sport
  3. Andy Murray to retire, Australian Open could be last event Sport
  4. Reaction to Andy Murray's impending retirement from the sport Sport
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X