From Banyana's success to the Siya Kolisi controversy - this week's top sport stories
There were plenty of sport news updates this week as the sporting fraternity returned from the festive break.
These are just a handful of developments in the sport community that caught Mzansi’s attention.
Banyana impress at CAF awards
SA’s women’s soccer team scooped major accolades at the Confederation of African Football awards.
Thembi Kgatlana bagged the Women’s Player of the Year award, while Desiree Ellis was named Coach of the Year for women.
Komphela and Celtic ’reunion’
Steve Komphela’s departure from Bloemfontein Celtic was a top story in December 2018, after a letter he wrote to the club was shared on social media. In it, he complained about poor management and non-payment.
When Komphela returns to the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein this weekend, he will be on the opposing side, as his new team, Lamontville Golden Arrows, takes on his former club.
Kolisi transformation comments controversy
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi found himself in hot water after he said Nelson Mandela would not have been in favour of quotas which aim to fuel transformation in rugby.
Kolisi said: “I don't think he would have supported that. I think you shouldn’t put a number on stuff like that.”
At that point, Twitter chewed him up.
No 'pop stars' for Benni McCarthy
Coach Benni McCarthy is satisfied with the calibre of players his team recently signed up because they are hardworking.
Cape Town City signed Kermit Erasmus and Thato Mokeke during the transfer window.
McCarthy said: “I don’t want to deal with pop stars, I want to deal with footballers who are hungry to achieve things and score goals.”
Joel Masutha given his marching orders
Chippa United parted ways with coach Joel Masutha this week, ushering in Clinton Larsen to take his place.
The team has been in poor form and club boss Chippa Mpengesi hopes Larsen can turn things around for the squad.