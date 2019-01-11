From Banyana's success to the Siya Kolisi controversy - this week's top sport stories

There were plenty of sport news updates this week as the sporting fraternity returned from the festive break.

These are just a handful of developments in the sport community that caught Mzansi’s attention.

Banyana impress at CAF awards

SA’s women’s soccer team scooped major accolades at the Confederation of African Football awards.

Thembi Kgatlana bagged the Women’s Player of the Year award, while Desiree Ellis was named Coach of the Year for women.