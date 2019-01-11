Reaction to Andy Murray's impending retirement from the sport

Following is reaction to Andy Murray's announcement on Friday that this year's Australian Open could be his last tournament as a professional:

FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE BILLIE JEAN KING

"@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future.

"Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family."

FORMER U.S. OPEN CHAMPION JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO

"Andy, just watched your conference. Please don't stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this.

"You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well."

MURRAY'S FORMER COACH DARREN CAHILL

"When you search for examples of 'emptied the bucket to be as good as they could be' there should be a picture of Andy Murray sitting under that quote.

"Remarkable discipline for training, competition, sacrifice, perfection, a little crazy but a legend of a bloke. Bravo Andy."

MURRAY'S FORMER COACH DANIEL VALLVERDU IN RESPONSE TO CAHILL

"Whatever you think 'emptying the bucket' means... times that by 5 and that's who @andy_murray is. Thank you Andy - thank you for always being you. #1"